Though the World Gold Council is likely to report higher Gold demand for the second quarter than in the same period last year, we do not expect this to have any impact on the Gold price. WGC data merely constitute a glance in the rear-view mirror and allow virtually no conclusions to be drawn about Gold demand this quarter.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: WGC data unlikely to have any impact on XAU/USD – Commerzbank - July 28, 2023
- Gold prices climb after latest Fed rate hike - July 28, 2023
- Why gold prices climbed after the Fed’s decision to raise interest rates - July 28, 2023