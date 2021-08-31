Gold price attempts a bounce amid persisting USD weakness. Risk reset-led rebound in yields challenging gold bulls for now. Gold’s hourly chart shows more room to the upside ahead of the US data. Gold …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: Why $1830 continues to lure XAU/USD buyers? Focus on US data - August 31, 2021
- Gold, Silver Prices Advance Mirroring Gains In International Markets - August 31, 2021
- PRECIOUS-Gold gains as dollar weakens; U.S. jobs data in focus - August 31, 2021