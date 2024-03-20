Gold price trades listlessly near $2,160 early Wednesday, eyeing the key Fed decision. US Dollar stalls its uptrend amid pre-Fed caution and a modest retreat in US Treasury yields. Gold price awaits a …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: Will Powell help XAU/USD confirm a Bull Flag confirmation? - March 20, 2024
- Gold loses footing as US dollar rises; Fed in focus - March 20, 2024
- China’s benchmark interbank gold prices mixed Wednesday - March 20, 2024