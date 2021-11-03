Gold price extends the previous decline amid firmer DXY, yields. Will Fed push back rate hike expectations while announcing tapering? Gold price could rebound towards $1800 on a dovish Fed surprise.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: Will the Fed rescue XAU/USD bulls? - November 3, 2021
- Gold prices fall for two days in a row ahead of Diwali, silver rates drop - November 3, 2021
- Gold price today: 10 gms of 24-carat gold being sold at Rs 47,850; silver at Rs 64,700 per kg - November 3, 2021