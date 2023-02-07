Daily Moving Average at $1,850 on Tuesday. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s speech eyed after strong US jobs data. United States Dollar retreats with US Treasury bond yields amid a better mood.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: Will XAU/USD breach $1,850 on Fed Chair Powell’s speech? - February 6, 2023
- Gold prices rebound amid geopolitical concerns - February 6, 2023
- PRECIOUS-Gold edges up on softer dollar; investors eye Powell’s comments - February 6, 2023