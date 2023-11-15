Daily closing above the 21-day SMA at $1,973 is critical to unleashing further upside toward the $1,980 round number. The next relevant upside barrier is placed at the November 6 high of $1,993, above …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: Will XAU/USD recapture 21-day SMA on weak US data? - November 15, 2023
- Gold Prices exhibit narrow range ahead of anticipated release of US inflation data - November 15, 2023
- Gold prices, stocks worldwide rally on slowing US inflation - November 15, 2023