Gold price is reversing from a fresh four-month high above $1,800, as bulls take a breather before the United States Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP)-led massive volatility storm. The US Dollar has paused its …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD upside appears more compelling ahead of US NFP – Confluence Detector - December 2, 2022
- Gold Price Forecast: Will XAU/USD yield a weekly closing above 200DMA? - December 2, 2022
- Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat rises to Rs 53,730; silver at Rs 64,000 per kilo - December 2, 2022