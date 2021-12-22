Gold (XAU/EUR) stays positive around €1,586, rejecting the previous two-day declines, ahead of Wednesday’s European session. The gold prices, in Euro terms, seem to benefit from the downbeat yields …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/EUR eyes to regain €1,600 amid mixed concerns - December 22, 2021
- Dubai: Gold prices drop; 24K slips to Dh216.5 per gram - December 22, 2021
- PRECIOUS-Gold holds steady in quiet session as year-end approaches - December 22, 2021