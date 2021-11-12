XAU/EUR prints a new year-to-date high at €1,629.29. Inflationary pressures around the globe spurred demand for precious metals as a hedge against it. XAU/EUR: With RSI in overbought levels, gold …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/EUR reaches a new yearly high around €1,629 - November 12, 2021
- Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD dip to $1850 bought as Fedspeak eyed - November 12, 2021
- PRECIOUS-Gold set for best week since May as inflation fears grow - November 12, 2021