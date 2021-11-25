Gold Price Forecast: XAU/EUR retests $1,600 as bulls continue to defend 21-DMA

XAU/EUR looks to extend the recent rebound from two-week lows. Gold buyers remain hopeful while above the 21-DMA. RSI sits above the midline, supporting the recovery mode in gold. XAU/EUR is looking …
