German inflation data will be important for the day after ECB’s Villeroy cited the need for easing price pressure. Gold (XAU/EUR) takes offers to refresh intraday low near €1,599 heading into …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/EUR retreats after two-month-old resistance rejected bulls, yields, inflation eyed - January 19, 2022
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD eyes additional declines amid firmer yields, $1,806 support holds the key - January 19, 2022
- Gold Prices Today: Gold, Silver Futures Flat On Muted Global Trend - January 19, 2022