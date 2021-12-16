Fed matched market forecasts of faster tapering and firmer dot-plot, ECB is up for conveying PEPP deadline. Eurozone economic forecasts will be the key, PMIs, risk catalysts may entertain traders.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Today: Investors try to absorb US Fed’s hawkish stance - December 16, 2021
- Gold gains on weaker dollar after Fed; focus on other cenbank meetings - December 16, 2021
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/EUR seesaws below €1,600 as EUR traders await ECB - December 16, 2021