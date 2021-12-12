It is also referred to as the monthly market mover. Find out why it… Gold prices were largely unchanged last week despite the highest US inflation print in nearly 40 years. The consumer price index …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU Eyes FOMC as Falling Breakeven Rates Drag Gold - December 11, 2021
- Gold prices moving higher after U.S. CPI rises 6.8%, biggest jump since 1982 - December 11, 2021
- Senmiao Technology Limited (AIHS) May Have A Gold Mine. - December 11, 2021