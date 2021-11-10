Gold Price Forecast: XAU Spikes on 6.2% CPI – Gold Four-Month Highs

Gold prices broke out to a fresh four month high this morning, pushed along by a really strong CPI read. It appears that both fundamental and technical backdrops are lining up.
