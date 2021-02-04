A relatively calm range has developed in Gold prices. But with the bullish trend on hold for six months now, and sellers pushing more aggressively, might a breakdown be on the way?
- PRECIOUS-Gold, silver edge lower as firm dollar weighs - February 3, 2021
- COLUMN-Gold may get China, India physical demand boost as ETF spike fades: Russell - February 3, 2021
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU Tests Key Support – Could Gold Break Down? - February 3, 2021