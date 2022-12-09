Gold price has surpassed the immediate hurdle of $1,790.00 as the US Dollar Index has resumed its downside journey. A decline in US PPI figures is going to delight the Federal Reserve. Gold price has resumed its upside journey after a positive divergence formation.
