Robust retail demand and tight labor market are supporting the Fed to dictate a 1% rate hike. The DXY has slipped below 109.50 as investors have started discounting a bumper Fed rate hike. Gold price …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD accelerates to near $1,680 as risk-appetite improves, Fed policy eyed - September 19, 2022
- Gold prices poised to trend at current levels - September 19, 2022
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD looks to regain $1,700 as traders brace for Fed - September 19, 2022