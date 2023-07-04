Gold price (XAU/USD) has climbed to near $1,930.00 in the European session. The precious metal has delivered a stellar rally despite investors are anticipating a small interest rate hike by the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD to consolidate as strong data will keep the Fed hawkish in the short term – ANZ - July 4, 2023
- Gold prices rise ₹130, silver prices jump ₹100 amid strong global cues - July 4, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD accelerates to near $1,930 despite upbeat hawkish Fed bets - July 4, 2023