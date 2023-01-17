Gold price is marching towards $1,920.00 as the risk-off impulse is fading away. A volatile action is expected from the US Dollar Index as the US markets are opening after a stretched weekend. A decline in the PPI figures is going to delight the Fed which …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD advances gradually to near $1,920 as risk-on profile recovers - January 16, 2023
- Gold price to reach eight-month high - January 16, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD bulls run out steam as United States Treasury bond yields rebound - January 16, 2023