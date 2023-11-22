Gold traders will focus on the US Jobless Claims, Durable Goods Orders, and the University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment survey.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD advances to $2,000 on the lower US yields - November 21, 2023
- Gold counters fail to shine despite price increase - November 21, 2023
- ‘Poor Things’ production designers Shona Heath and James Price: Director Yorgos Lanthimos ‘wanted everything’ - November 21, 2023