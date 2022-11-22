The US Dollar is awaiting the release of the United States Durable Goods Orders for further guidance. Gold price is marching towards $1,750.00 as prior resistance at around $1,735 has turned into a …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD looks to recapture $1,750 amid a potential bull flag - November 22, 2022
- Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat sold at Rs 52,920; silver at Rs 60,600 per kilo - November 22, 2022
- Gold Price Today, 22 Nov 2022: Prices rise as dollar slips; traders look to US Fed for rate hike clues - November 22, 2022