Gold price is marching towards $1,760.00 as Fed is set to ditch the 75 bps rate hike regime. The US Dollar is prone to decline toward a three-month low at 105.34 amid an upbeat market mood. Economists at ANZ Bank consider the Gold rally an exaggerated one as the inflation rate is well above 2% target.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD advances towards $1,760 as Fed looks to halt bigger rate hike culture - November 24, 2022
- B2Gold (BTG) Hit Hard by Low Gold Prices and Cost Concerns - November 24, 2022
- Guy on Rocks: This gold-antimony discovery could be ‘bigger than Texas’ - November 24, 2022