Gold is on the defensive from a critical level of resistance on the daily chart. All eyes will now turn to the US jobs market as the US dollar seeks to regain its title on the forex leader board.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD advances towards $1,800 ahead of critical US NFP - November 4, 2021
- Gold price today at Rs 46,410 per 10 grams; silver at Rs 62,500 a kg - November 4, 2021
- Gold Price Futures (GC) Technical Analysis – Strengthens Over $1800.00, Weakens Under $1795.00 Early Friday - November 4, 2021