The XAU/USD pair trades near its intraday low and at levels that were last seen in early January. Odds for a bearish continuation are high, as technical readings in the daily chart suggest selling interest will continue in the next few sessions.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD aimed to test the psychological $1,800 threshold - February 15, 2023
- 6 funds to buy with the gold price near an all-time high - February 15, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast – Gold Markets Plunge Below the 50-Day EMA - February 15, 2023