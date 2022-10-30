Higher consensus for US ISM New Orders Index indicates that forward demand is strong. Gold price (XAU/USD) has witnessed fresh demand after a vertical drop to near $1,640.00. The precious metal is …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD aims for a pullback towards $1,650.00, focus shifts to ISM data - October 30, 2022
- The Sunday’s Finest Gold Fashioned Costs $150 And Offers A Cocktail Experience At Home. - October 30, 2022
- This Gold Galaxy S21 Is The Most Luxurious New Android You Can Buy - October 30, 2022
Discussion about this post