The US Dollar (USD) licks its wounds in tandem with the US Treasury bond yields after witnessing a sharp corrective decline from multi-month highs in the second half of Wednesday’s trading, as an early risk rally on Wall Street indices dampened the safe-haven appeal of the Greenback.
