Gold price is trading listlessly early Wednesday, lacking a clear directional bias, as traders move on the sidelines ahead of the all-important US Federal Reserve (Fed) monetary policy decision. The …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD appears ‘buy the dips’ trade on Federal Reserve verdict - February 1, 2023
- Gold price rises by Rs 500 per tola - February 1, 2023
- Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat stands at Rs 57,550; silver at Rs 72,300 per kilo - February 1, 2023