Failure to stay beyond $1,910 hurdle keeps XAU/USD bears hopeful amid mixed sentiment. Fed talks, China concerns should be watched carefully for clear directions. Gold price (XAU/USD) remains depressed around the weekly low near the $1,
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD appears pressured towards $1,890 – Confluence Detector - January 18, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: Bears on the backside, lining up to target $1,880s - January 18, 2023
- Gold price needs to stay above US$1,900 - January 18, 2023