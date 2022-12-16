Gold price is rebounding toward the $1,800 mark, snapping a two-day corrective decline, amid an impending Bull Cross, FXStreet’s Dhwani Mehta reports. Daily closing below 21DMA is critical to negate …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD appears supported so long as above the 21DMA at $1,772 - December 16, 2022
- Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat sold at Rs 54,220; silver at Rs 69,500 per kilo - December 16, 2022
- UAE: Gold prices slightly recover; 22K still trades below Dh200 per gram - December 16, 2022