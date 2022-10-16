Gold price has rebounded after dropping to near $1,640.00 as the risk-off impulse eases. A 75 bps rate hike by the Fed looks real as the odds have reached almost 100%. Soaring odds for hawkish Fed …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD approaches $1,650 as risk-off mood moderates, hawkish Fed bets soar - October 16, 2022
- Current Price of Gold Today (Canada Dollar) - October 16, 2022
- Gold prices in India drop to lowest level of this month, ahead of Diwali - October 16, 2022
Discussion about this post