Gold price is marching toward $1,980.00 as fears of a US banking crisis renewed. The USD Index has been battered as Fed has come extremely close to the terminal rate. US bonds have been resilient as …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold price jumps as US dollar hits 7-week low after US Fed rate hike. Silver rate today at 7-week high - March 23, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD approaches $1,980 as USD Index extends losses on Fed’s dovish guidance - March 23, 2023
- Gold prices rise as dollar sinks on bets of less hawkish Fed - March 22, 2023