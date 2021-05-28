US dollar benefits from higher yields as the market turns cautious. US Core PCE Price Index to determine gold’s next direction. Gold price (XAU/USD) finished Thursday almost unchanged around $1896, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD at crossroads, US PCE inflation holds the key
US dollar benefits from higher yields as the market turns cautious. US Core PCE Price Index to determine gold’s next direction. Gold price (XAU/USD) finished Thursday almost unchanged around $1896, …