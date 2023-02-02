“Our proprietary indicator, fractals, is signalling that recent rally has led to stretched technicals for Gold, which has shot past our end-2023 price target of $1,890. Hence, we see elevated risk of …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD at risk of a pullback over the next few weeks – Standard Chartered - February 2, 2023
- Gold taps fresh 9-month high, then retreats after latest Fed rate hike - February 2, 2023
- PRECIOUS-Gold slips from nine-month peak as dollar regains lost ground - February 2, 2023