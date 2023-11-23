Gold price loses ground near $1,990 on the firmer US Dollar, higher Treasury yields. University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index rose to 61.3 in November versus the 60.4 initial reading. The FOMC …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD attracts some sellers below $2,000 on the renewed USD demand - November 22, 2023
- PRECIOUS-Gold drops below $2,000/oz as dollar firms, Treasury yields recoup losses - November 22, 2023
- Gold prices move slightly - November 22, 2023