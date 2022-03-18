Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD awaits a pullback near $1,930 on a minor rebound in DXY

Gold prices look for a corrective pullback near $1,929.37 on softer DXY. The expectation of a ceasefire is losing steam after Russia remarked peace-talks progress ‘wrong’. Bulls attack 200-EMA after …
