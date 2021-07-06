DMA. Dollar remains on the defensive awaiting clarity from FOMC minutes. 21-DMA is the level to beat for gold bulls, with eyes on US ISM Services PMI. Amid holiday-thinned market conditions, gold …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD awaits acceptance above $1800 ahead of US ISM, Fed minutes
DMA. Dollar remains on the defensive awaiting clarity from FOMC minutes. 21-DMA is the level to beat for gold bulls, with eyes on US ISM Services PMI. Amid holiday-thinned market conditions, gold …