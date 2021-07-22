Gold price challenges key support amid pre-ECB caution trading. Gold price is set to lose even on a likely dovish ECB outcome. Daily technical setup continues to flag bearish risks for gold. After …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD awaits acceptance below $1795 for further downside, ECB in focus - July 22, 2021
- Gold Price Today Drops for Second Time in 3 days, Below Rs 47,500. Should you Buy? - July 22, 2021
- Gold Down, Near One-Week Low Over Strengthening Dollar, Increasing Risk Appetite - July 22, 2021