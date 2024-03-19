Gold price is holding the previous rebounding in Asian trading on Tuesday, as buyers take a breather ahead of the upcoming key central banks’ policy decisions. The US Dollar (USD) is stretching higher …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD awaits Bull Flag confirmation and central banks’ verdicts - March 18, 2024
- Gold holds ground as investors seek direction from Fed - March 18, 2024
- Gold prices easier - March 18, 2024