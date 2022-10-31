Gold price remains in a pre-defined range between two key Fibonacci Retracement (Fibo) levels on the daily time frames. Therefore, XAU/USD looks to range between these key levels ahead of Fed, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD awaits Fed for a sustained break from the ongoing range - October 31, 2022
- Gold Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Gains Capped as WSJ Article Flip-Flops on Early ‘Pivot’ by Fed - October 31, 2022
- Gold prices today near one-month low. Why yellow metal is under pressure - October 31, 2022
Discussion about this post