Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD awaits Fed minutes for the next directional move

Gold holds the rebound from 200-DMA as Treasury yields retreat. Focus shifts to the US ADP jobs report and the Fed minutes. Impending bull cross on the daily sticks, bullish RSI favor gold’s upside.
