Gold price is facing a modest selling pressure near $2,355 in Asian trading on Tuesday, pausing its solid rebound staged a day ago. Gold price eagerly awaits the US employment data trickling in this …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Election Trends? Gold Prices Rise in India, Check 22 Carat Price In Your City - June 4, 2024
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD awaits US employment data for the range breakout - June 4, 2024
- Gold Prices, Election Results Andhra Pradesh, Odisha: 24K Prices Up Rs 5,700-7,600 In Vijayawada, Bhubaneswar - June 4, 2024