The United States Dollar licks its wounds, awaiting the Federal Reserve. Gold price defies bearish odds, as the daily Relative Strength Index stays bullish. US Federal Reserve (Fed) policy decision …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold prices today: Yellow metal rate highest in 8 months even as dollar edges higher - December 14, 2022
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD awaits US Federal Reserve for the next big move - December 14, 2022
- Gold ends at highest price since June after CPI data show a slowdown in inflation - December 14, 2022