Gold price remains confined in a narrow trading band as traders keenly await the US NFP report. Reduced bets for aggressive Fed easing boost the US bond yields and the USD, capping the metal. The cautious market mood should limit losses for the safe-haven XAU/USD ahead of the key data.
