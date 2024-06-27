The US will release the Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index on Friday. XAU/USD returned to its comfort zone at around $2,330 but lacks bullish momentum. Spot Gold rallied on Thursday, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD back to its comfort zone around $2,330 - June 27, 2024
- Palladium price today: Palladium is down 14.65% year to date - June 27, 2024
- Analyst revamps future gold price target - June 27, 2024