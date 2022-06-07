Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD baffles around $1,840 as DXY extends gains, US inflation in focus

Gold price has turned extremely volatile around $1,840.00 ahead of the US CPI. The annual US CPI will remain stable above 8%. The DXY is advancing higher amid rising expectations of a jumbo rate hike …
