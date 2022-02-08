Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD battles support-turned-resistance near $1,820 amid firmer yields

Gold Price Forecast: Bulls in the driver’s seat, eyeing $1,825.60 Gold (XAU/USD) grinds higher during the three-day uptrend, poking the previous support around $1,820 during Tuesday’s Asian session.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- American-born Eileen Gu wins gold for China in big air - February 7, 2022
- Gold Rate Today: Gold Price Rises By Rs 1,000 On February 8. Check Latest Gold Rates In Your City Here - February 7, 2022
- US-born freeskier Gu wins Olympic big air gold for China - February 7, 2022