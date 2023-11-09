The current uptrend in crypto prices offers opportunities for traders, but it isn’t free from volatility. The VIX index, a key measure of fear in the U.S. equity market, plummeted by over 20%, indicating a rising risk-on sentiment. Markets are waiting …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD battles to extend gains beyond $1,960 - November 9, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD shines on upbeat mood, soft US jobs data - November 9, 2023
- What is driving gold prices - November 9, 2023