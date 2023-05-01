Apart from the market’s fears emanating from the First Republic, hawkish Federal Reserve (Fed) concerns also weigh on the Gold price. That said, the CME Group FedWatch Tool suggests higher odds of the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD bears approach $1,980 support on First Republic woes, Fed, US NFP eyed - April 30, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD struggles to find direction as focus shifts to Fed policy - April 30, 2023
- Any dovish tilt in Fed comments might be an upside trigger for gold prices next week - April 30, 2023