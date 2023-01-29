Federal Reserve interest rate hikes in question as United States data flash mixed signals. Fears of US recession join easing inflation woes to challenge US Dollar buyers, probing XAU/USD bears.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD bears await Federal Reserve decision, United States Non-farm Payrolls - January 29, 2023
- The three reasons behind the gold rally - January 29, 2023
- Tracking Gold Price Forecast & Benefits Of Gold As A Digital Commodity: Ghazal Jain Exclusive - January 29, 2023