Gold price is attempting a temporary recovery above the $1,830 mark early Wednesday after the dismal performance seen so far this week. Upbeat United States Manufacturing and Services PMIs reaffirm …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD to struggle near term, looking more attractive toward year-end – Commerzbank - February 22, 2023
- PRECIOUS-Gold flat as investors seek direction from U.S. Fed minutes - February 22, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD stills firm at around the high $1830s ahead of the FOMC minutes - February 22, 2023